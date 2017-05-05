Semi truck carrying bales bursts into flames on I-15

0

Updated at 12:56 pm, May 5th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

HAMER — The southbound lane of Interstate 15 is partially closed near Hamer due to a semi-truck that caught fire Friday afternoon.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police have shut down traffic to one lane between Hamer Road and Exit 143. As a result, traffic is backed up for several miles.

The truck was hauling large bales of hay or straw. The fire ignited the hay or straw, burned the cab and lit the tires on fire.

The Hamer Fire Department responded to the fire. The truck appeared to be a complete loss.

No injuries have been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com has a crew at the fire and will post when more information becomes available.

Photos by Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com