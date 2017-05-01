Teen arrested after burglary, vandalism spree in Idaho Falls neighborhood

0

Updated at 3:56 pm, May 1st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — A teenage boy has been arrested, and police are working to find other people who may have been involved in a vandalism and burglary spree over the weekend.

At least five vehicles were broken into on 10th, 11th and 12th streets between Leigh and Higbee Avenues. Cigarettes, CDs, clothing and other items were stolen from cars and trucks.

Melanie Keyes, who lives on 10th Street, tells EastIdahoNews.com the entire back window on her 2016 Honda Accord was broken out and the suspects caused $3,500 of damage to her car.

“They hit Friday night and Saturday night. Friday night they got my car, and painted other cars in the neighborhood, and then on Saturday night they tagged my fence with ‘We came back’ and a bad word,” Keyes says.

Idaho Falls Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a felony malicious injury charge and resisting and obstructing. Detectives are investigating other people who may have been involved.

Anyone with information on this crime spree is asked to call (208) 529-1200.