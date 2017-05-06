Teton Pharmacy opens new location in Rigby

Updated at 4:16 pm, May 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — A locally-owned pharmacy chain just expanded into the Upper Valley.

Teton Pharmacy has three locations in Idaho Falls. On Friday, they opened their fourth location at 527 Rigby Lake Drive in Rigby.

“Rigby was a big deal for me, because it’s where I live and where my kids go to school,” Operations Manager Trent Tomita told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is my community and I enjoy being here and I like giving back to where I came from.”

The pharmacy hired on a local pharmacist, two technicians and a delivery driver to work at the new store.

The pharmacy’s second Upper Valley expansion is planned for St. Anthony within the next two month. They also plan to hire about four people for that store.

Tomita said business leaders saw opportunities to expand in the Upper Valley and bring their brand of business to the area.

“We have all the modern convenience of the big box stores, but we are locally owned and operated,” owner Jason Bailey said. “We want to take time to get to know our customers and personalize what we can do for them.”

Tomita said the business prides itself on the time it spends on its customers.

Teton Pharmacy was founded in Idaho Falls in 1980, and purchased by Bailey in 2007.

