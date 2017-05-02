Teton Valley pool gets support, raises questions

Updated at 6:10 pm, May 2nd, 2017 By: Julia Tellman, Teton Valley News

DRIGGS — Proponents of a possible Teton Valley pool presented the findings from their public outreach at community meetings last week.

Teton Valley Aquatics put out a survey earlier this year and held meetings last week in Alta, Wyoming, Driggs, and Victor to discuss the results and to answer questions.

The survey, which reached approximately 1,000 valley households, showed strong support for a pool and a willingness to donate to the campaign. Many residents, however, are concerned that pool operating costs will fall to the taxpayers.

TVA presented two building styles: a seasonal membrane to cover an outdoor pool in the winter, and a permanent concrete dome. The membrane would be cheaper to build but require more upkeep, while the dome would cost more ($9 million) but result in lower maintenance costs.

“Builders here suggest we add a $2 million contingency based on building in Teton Valley,” TVA board member Kelly Sadauckas noted.

However, TVA emphasized that the organization doesn’t know what the final facility will look like. It all depends on the success of fundraising and a capital campaign.

Stock photo Is your donation tax deductible? Short answer: Yes. Long answer: Yes. TVA submitted its Form 1023 to the IRS in January and is awaiting approval. After TVA receives federal vetting and a federal number, probably by June, it will be able to register for state level tax exemption. While its 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit is pending, TVA is under fiscal sponsorship by the City of Driggs. Checks written to the city with TVA in the memo line will receive tax-deductible receipts because donations to a city for a public purpose are tax deductible. Checks can also be written directly to TVA, and donors will receive their tax-deductible receipts once TVA achieves 501(c)(3) status.

TVA’s goal is to raise the money to build the facility through private donations, but attendees wanted to know about operating costs. Sadauckas estimated an annual operating cost of $400,000 based on USA Swimming numbers and said programming fees from membership, competitions, special rentals, lessons and therapy should bring in more than that annually.

One attendee at the Driggs meeting brought up the closure of a pool in Washington, saying that despite having a population 10 times the size of Teton Valley, the community was unable to support the operating costs. Sadauckas said TVA is reaching out to other aquatic centers to formulate a successful strategy.

The City of Driggs, which footed the bill for a fundraising consultant, has also expressed a willingness to pay for design consultancy when TVA reaches that point.

“In our experience, the building isn’t the major cost, the maintenance is,” said one attendee at the Victor meeting. “Will we look for tax money for it?”

The question of a county-wide recreation tax district came up several times. A recreation tax district is an independent governmental unit that would result in increased property taxes. Sadauckas said that while others may be pursuing a recreation tax district, TVA is not moving toward or supporting property tax use.

“In order to have community support, it must be done without property tax dollars,” she said. “Other groups may be working for that tax to be on the ballot in May, but we aren’t a part of it.”

Until this week, the aquatic center timeline on the TVA website read:

“Summer 2020-21: Build and simultaneously transfer management of Aquatics/Recreation Center to Teton County Recreation District.”

That phrase has since been removed from the site because, Sadauckas said, it was part of an old timeline. The initial plan was created in 2016 and included a recreation district, which a common way to fund pools, but after researching its options, the TVA decided it wouldn’t work in this community.

Sadauckas pitched the pool in a variety of ways at the meetings. She made the point that Grand Targhee has already sold out of family pool passes, and that Green Canyon’s swim lessons are fully booked a year in advance.

“I know I don’t plan that far ahead,” she said with a laugh.

A public pool will save the school district money because students are currently bused to lessons at Green Canyon or Jackson at a cost of $1,000 per bus. Sadauckas cited statistics that say Teton Valley youths who aren’t involved with sports have high incidence of mental health issues. Local physical therapists want a facility for their patients.

TVA has loftier dreams too; the US Olympic Committee looks for training facilities at the optimal elevation of 6,200 feet, which is conveniently the elevation of Teton Valley. Sadauckas also said that a pool has the potential to draw more Red Cross involvement into the valley, so that professionals seeking continuing education don’t need to travel.

The organization is exploring energy efficient options as well. It might be possible, depending on location and cost, to use geothermal energy to warm the water. Initial installation would be more expensive but would save 20-40 percent on annual operating costs, Sadauckas claimed.

Sadauckas invited volunteers, feedback, and donations. The Tin Cup Challenge begins in May and will be the official kick-off of fundraising for TVA.

“We are sincerely grateful and humbled by the attendance and participation in our community meetings last week, and send our thanks to each and every person that attended, emailed or phoned us with questions or comments. Response is overwhelmingly positive, with the major concern being operating costs. This is our major concern as well, and will be addressed as our organization moves forward,” the TVA board said in a statement to the Teton Valley News.

This article first appeared in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.