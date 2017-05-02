Weather Sponsor
More than $1,000 in children’s baseball gear stolen

Local

Updated at 4:12 pm, May 2nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
The stolen box is identical to the one shown here. | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS — Thieves used bolt cutters to steal a metal box containing a $1,000 worth of children’s baseball equipment.

Babe Ruth Baseball League representatives say sometime over the weekend a metal box at Sugar Mill Park near 95 N. 25th East in Idaho Falls was stolen. It was discovered missing around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Spokesman Buddy Shaw tells EastIdahoNews.com the box was chained to a pole and contained more than $1,000 in umpire gear and bases. He says it appears someone cut the chain and stole the box.

The umpire gear and box were bought with donations that were given to Idaho Falls Babe Ruth this spring. The box was put out just under a week ago.

“This is the first year the league has been able to supply brand new equipment for our kids in a very long time,” Shaw tells EastIdahoNews.com. “And with over 600 kids in the league, losing this box is catastrophic to our season.”

The box is identical to the one in the picture above.

Shaw says the theft has been reported to police. If you have information regarding the theft, contact police at (208) 529-1200.

Stephan Rockefeller

