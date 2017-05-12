Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Power restored in Bonneville County following outage

Local

0  Updated at 7:48 pm, May 12th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE 9:00 p.m.

Power has been restored to nearly 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers following an outage Friday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly 3,000 Ammon, Idaho Falls and Iona homes and businesses are without electricity as Rocky Mountain Power crews respond to an outage Friday night.

Customers living in the 83401, 83406 and 83427 zip codes lost power around 7:30 p.m. Estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power’s website.

The outage may have been caused by high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. NWS reports winds will be strong enough to bring down branches and weakened trees, taking with them powerlines or doing damage to structures.

Click here to monitor power outages.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Nate Eaton

