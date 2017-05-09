Trump nominates Pocatello judge for federal bench

Updated at 2:34 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

POCATELLO — District Judge David Nye of Pocatello has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve in the U.S. federal court for the District of Idaho.

Nye was appointed Idaho 6th District judge by Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2007 and elected without opposition in 2014.

Though Nye was first nominated to the U.S. District Court for Idaho last year by then-President Barack Obama, he was never confirmed.

Nye earned his B.A. from Brigham Young University in 1982. Four years later, he earned his juris doctor at BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School.

In the past, Nye has worked as an attorney specializing in medical malpractice and insurance in Pocatello. He now oversees felony drug court and helps train new Idaho judges.

If confirmed, Nye will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge. Lodge announced his plans to retire in September 2014, but has kept working as a senior judge while the search for his successor was underway because Idaho is down to just one active federal U.S. district judge.

Several other out-of-state federal judges have also been called in to help cover Idaho’s federal court caseload until a new judge is appointed.

This article first appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.