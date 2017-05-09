Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Trump nominates Pocatello judge for federal bench

Pocatello

0  Updated at 2:34 pm, May 9th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
Share This Story
David Nye
David Nye | Doug Lindley, Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — District Judge David Nye of Pocatello has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve in the U.S. federal court for the District of Idaho.

Nye was appointed Idaho 6th District judge by Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2007 and elected without opposition in 2014.

Though Nye was first nominated to the U.S. District Court for Idaho last year by then-President Barack Obama, he was never confirmed.

Nye earned his B.A. from Brigham Young University in 1982. Four years later, he earned his juris doctor at BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School.

In the past, Nye has worked as an attorney specializing in medical malpractice and insurance in Pocatello. He now oversees felony drug court and helps train new Idaho judges.

If confirmed, Nye will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge. Lodge announced his plans to retire in September 2014, but has kept working as a senior judge while the search for his successor was underway because Idaho is down to just one active federal U.S. district judge.

Several other out-of-state federal judges have also been called in to help cover Idaho’s federal court caseload until a new judge is appointed.

This article first appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Attacker walked ‘calmly’ during stabbing spree at Univ. of Texas that left 1 dead

2 May 2017

Nicole Chavez, CNN

Thieves return stolen gear to local children’s baseball league

9 May 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Trump fires FBI director James Comey

9 May 2017

Jeff Zeleny and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Nun helping to educate children, build faith at Holy Spirit Catholic School

6 May 2017

Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

Images in the news
David Nye
Related Stories
 