Two local district judges named as candidates for Idaho Supreme Court

Updated at 4:10 pm, May 11th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Judicial Council announced 15 candidates for the Idaho Supreme Court Thursday — two of which are from east Idaho.

In April, Justice Daniel Eismann announced his intention to retire in August 2017 after 16 years on the Gem State’s highest court. Due to Eismann retiring before his term would generally expire in January 2019, his successor will be chosen by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

The council has developed a list of 15 possible candidates after a lengthy application process.

The list includes seven lawyers in private practice, seven judges, and the general counsel for Ada County Highway District.

The next step for the council will be to conduct attorney surveys, collect public comment and personally interview each candidate.

The council will then narrow the list down to between two and four candidates who will be presented to the governor to select the next Supreme Court justice.

Seventh District judges Greg Moeller and Joel Tingey are listed as possible candidates.

Moeller has been a district judge for eight years. Before he began serving in 2009, he was an attorney in private practice as a partner with Rigby, Andrus, & Moeller in Rexburg for 19 years.

“I’m very humbled to be listed in such a deep pool of qualified candidates,” Moeller told EastIdahoNews.com Thursday.

Tingey has been a district judge for ten years. Before he started serving in 2007, he practiced as a civil attorney in Boise and Idaho Falls for 24 years.

Both judge’s current elected positions expire in January 2019.

The last time a judge from east Idaho was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court was in 1989.

Current Justices Warren E. Jones and Joel D. Horton were appointed from the Boise area, Justice Roger S. Burdick was appointed from the Twin Falls area, and Justice Robyn M. Brody was elected from Twin Falls.

Eismann’s successor will first need to make the short list by the Idaho Judicial Council, then be appointed by the governor. The temporary term will end in January 2019. The appointed Justice would need to run again as an incumbent in May 2018 election.

