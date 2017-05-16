Weather Sponsor
Vote on community college taxing district today

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 10:03 am, May 16th, 2017 By: Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Elects logo
EastIdahoNews.com Illustration

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County voters are deciding whether to approve a taxing district that would support Eastern Idaho Technical College’s transformation into a community college.

The district needs a supermajority support (66 percent) to pass.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU VOTE.

The polls close at 8 p.m. today, and you can register to vote at your polling station.

More info on community college issue


State Board of Education advances effort to create community college in Idaho Falls

Local Republicans oppose community college taxing district

Bonneville Democrats pass resolution supporting community college

Bonneville Co. Republican Women vote in favor of community college

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Should EITC become a community college?

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE YES ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.

CLICK HERE for information from the “VOTE NO ON THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE” campaign.

Robert Patten

East Idaho Elects logo
