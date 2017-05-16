Vote on community college taxing district today

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County voters are deciding whether to approve a taxing district that would support Eastern Idaho Technical College’s transformation into a community college.
The district needs a supermajority support (66 percent) to pass.
The polls close at 8 p.m. today, and you can register to vote at your polling station.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Magdala Louissaint, KPVI
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
