WATCH: Woman uses vacuum as weapon in road rage fight

Updated at 11:48 am, May 4th, 2017 By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A case of road rage in DeKalb County led to a woman beating a man with a vacuum in the middle of the street.

The incident happened last week on Chamblee Tucker Road at Peachtree Road in Chamblee.

Police said the woman attacked the man after she said he tapped on her car window and yelled at her about her driving. He also tried to open her door.

She responded by grabbing a vacuum cleaner from her trunk and beating the man with it, and he fought back.

“The young man got out of the car, was acting real belligerent, then she walked to the back of the car and got the vacuum cleaner out and started swinging,” Chamblee Public Works employee Mike Miller said.

Miller and his partner Kevin Tucker were in their work truck when they came across the fight and jumped in to break it up.

“When he started putting his hands on her, my partner Kevin, he got out of the truck first. I was in the process of calling 911,” Miller said.

Tucker said he couldn’t stand to see a fight while everyone else stood around and did nothing.

“Putting your hands on a lady is just not the best thing to do and that’s what I was thinking. I can’t let this man put his hands on this young lady,” he said.

The two city workers got control of the situation and waited for police to arrive.

“Not a hero, not trying to be one. Just doing what my mom taught me to do,” Tucker said.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery, and the man was cited for disorderly conduct.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reached out to both for their side of the story, but neither one responded.



This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate WSB-TV. It is used here with permission.