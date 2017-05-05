WEATHER & ROAD REPORT: Highs in the 80s today with thunderstorms tonight

Updated at 11:16 am, May 5th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be a warm, sunny day in eastern Idaho for Friday, May 5 — temperatures will reach into the 80s in most areas.

The flooding on the Portneuf River is declining. The river, which still above flood stage, is measuring at 9.2 feet. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, but the water level is expected to decline throughout the next week.

No other severe weather alerts are in the forecast for eastern Idaho.

ROAD REPORT:

A 10-mile portion of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Sterline West Road and Chandler Road for repairs to three canal bridges. A detour is in operation. The closure is in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays until May 5. The Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to use caution in work areas.

ITD has begun a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line will be reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be sunny today with highs of 75 to 82 degrees and northwest winds of 10 mph. It’ll be mostly clear at night with some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows of 46 to 53 degrees are expected with south winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be sunny today with highs between 74 to 83 degrees. It’ll be breezy with northwest winds of 10 mph throughout the day. It’ll be a warm night with highs of 48 to 55 degrees, increasing clouds and south winds of 10 to 15 mph.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be sunny today with highs of 70 to 77 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows of 42 to 49 degrees are expected.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be sunny today with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 70 to 80 degrees are expected. At night it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds and small hail in the evening. Lows of 44 to 51 degrees are expected.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be mostly sunny today with highs of 73 to 80 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear at night with lows of 41 to 51 degrees.

