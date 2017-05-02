WEATHER & ROAD REPORT: Sunny and breezy with lots of road work

0

Updated at 8:10 am, May 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — It’ going to be a warm, sunny day in eastern Idaho for Tuesday May 2.

The Portneuf River has stabilized. The river, which is more than a foot above flood stage, is measuring at 9.5 feet. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, but the water level is expected to remain steady throughout the next week.

No other severe weather alerts are in the forecast.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

ROAD REPORT:

A 10-mile portion of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Sterline West Road and Chandler Road for repairs to three canal bridges. A detour is in operation. The closure is in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays until May 5. The Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to use caution in work areas.

ITD has begun a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line will be reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

SEE THE ROAD CONDITIONS MAP HERE

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be partly sunny today with highs of 56 to 63 degrees and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 30 to 37 degrees and sustained winds.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today with highs of 55 to 63 degrees and west winds of 10 to 20 mph. It’ll be clear at night with lows of 32 to 39 degrees and decreasing winds.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be partly sunny today with a chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs of 50 to 58 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 26 to 33 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be mostly sunny today with highs of 52 to 62 degrees. It’ll be cloudy and colder at night with lows of 29 to 36 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be partly sunny today with a chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs of 52 to 59 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 29 to 36 degrees.

SEE THE NWS WEATHER MAP HERE