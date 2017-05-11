WEATHER & ROADS: Flood concerns on the Henrys Fork, Portneuf River, Bear River and Big Wood River

Updated at 11:25 am, May 11th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Flood conditions exist along many rivers and streams in the Gem State for Thursday, May 11.

A flood watch continues on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River affecting Madison, Fremont and Jefferson counties. Surges of run-off from snow melt are draining into the Henry`s Fork and the Teton River, producing rising river stages below the confluence of these two rivers in the Rexburg area.

The Henry’s Fork is measuring at 9.2 feet and is expected to reach flood stage of 9.5 feet by Saturday. A flood watch means flooding is possible, but not imminent in the watch area, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Portneuf River, Bear River, and Big Wood River. Minor or moderate flooding is occurring along the banks of each.

The Portneuf River is is measuring at 10 feet, way above its flood stage. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, and moderate flooding is forecast. Significant flooding of agricultural land is expected to occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area.

Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from the Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is rising. The river is measuring above flood stage at 8.3 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and water may exceed 8.7 feet by Saturday. Minor flooding is occurring on rural roads and in fields and pasture land in the Pegram and Dingle area.

The Big Wood River near Hailey is expected to peak this weekend. On Wednesday, the river was already above flood stage at 6.6 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. If the river continues to rise there is potential for dangerous bank erosion and damage to levees.

The majority of central and northern Idaho are also under flood warnings or advisories.

ROAD REPORT:

The 339 exit ramp on U.S. Highway 20 near Sugar City is closed until 5 p.m. Friday due to construction work.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through Friday.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through Friday.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

A section of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Butte Road and Anderson Road for bridge construction. A detour is in effect. Signs have been placed detailing the detour.

A traffic signal upgrade is underway at the State Street and Main Street intersection in Rigby. A temporary four way stop condition is in effect until June 23.

Shoulder work is being done on Idaho Highway 48 near Menan between East Front Street and Green Road. Construction should be completed by 5 p.m.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be sunny today with highs of 73 to 81 degrees and north winds of 10 mph. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 47 to 54 degrees and increasing winds of 15 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be sunny today with highs of 73 to 81 degrees and east winds of 10 mph. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 48 to 55 degrees and increasing winds of 15 mph.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be sunny today with highs of 69 to 76 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 38 to 48 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be sunny today with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs of 70 to 80 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with a chance for rain and thunderstorms and lows of 42 to 52 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be sunny today with highs of 72 to 79 degrees. It’ll be clear at night with lows of 40 to 50 degrees.

