WEATHER & ROADS: Flood watch issued in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties

Updated at 10:16 am, May 9th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A flood watch has been issued along the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River in the Upper Valley.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures are expected to rise to the middle and upper 70s this week. This will increase snow melt in the mountains and flows on the Henry`s Fork near Rexburg. Keep in mind that a flood watch means flooding is possible, but not imminent. Fremont, Madison and Jefferson counties are under the flood watch. The Henry’s Fork is measuring at 8.9 feet. Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

Flood warnings are still in effect for the Portneuf River and Bear River.

The Portneuf River is is measuring at 10.1 feet, way above its flood stage. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, and moderate flooding is forecast. Significant flooding of agricultural land is expected to occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is rising again. The river is measuring above flood stage at 7.9 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and water may exceed 8.7 feet by Saturday. Minor flooding is occurring on rural roads and in fields and pasture land in the Pegram and Dingle area.

The majority of central and northern Idaho are also under flood warnings or advisories.

ROAD REPORT:

No road major closures have been reported as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

A section of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Butte Road and Anderson Road for bridge construction. A detour is in effect. Signs have been placed detailing the detour.

A traffic signal upgrade is underway at the State Street and Main Street intersection in Rigby. A temporary four way stop condition is in effect until June 23.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be sunny and breezy today. Highs of 64 to 72 degrees are expected with southeast winds of up to 10 mph. It’ll be clear at night with lows of 40 to 47 degrees and sustained winds of 10 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

It’ll be sunny today with highs of 63 to 72 degrees and west winds of 10 mph. At night it’ll be clear with lows of 40 to 47 degrees and sustained winds.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be mostly sunny today with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 62 to 69 degrees are expected. It’ll be clear at night with lows of 34 to 41 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be sunny today with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 64 to 74 degrees are expected. It’ll be clear at night with lows of 37 to 44 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be partly sunny today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and highs of 63 to 70 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear at night with lows of 36 to 45 degrees.

