WEATHER & ROADS: Freeze warning for tonight

Updated at 11:40 am, May 13th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A freeze warning has been issued in eastern Idaho for Saturday, May 13.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees tonight in the following cities: Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. The warning is in effect between 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to NWS.

FLOODING:

Flood conditions are still present along many of the major rivers in eastern Idaho.

A flood watch continues on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River affecting Madison, Fremont and Jefferson counties. Surges of run-off from snowmelt are draining into the Henry`s Fork and the Teton River, producing rising river stages below the confluence of the two rivers in the Rexburg area.

The Henry’s Fork is measuring at 9.1 feet and is expected to reach flood stage of 9.5 feet by Sunday morning. A flood watch means flooding is possible, but not imminent in the watch area, according to NWS.

The Portneuf River is measuring at 10 feet, way above its flood stage. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks.

The water level is expected is expected to slowly fall to minor flood stage during the day on Saturday, and remain at minor flood stage for at least the rest of the week. With moderate to heavy rain possible for much of next week, river rises are possible again after Tuesday.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is also rising. The river is measuring above flood stage at 8.5 feet. Minor flooding is occurring on rural roads and in fields and pasture land in the Pegram and Dingle area.

The Big Wood River near Hailey is expected to peak this weekend. On Friday, the river was already above flood stage at 6.9 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. If the river continues to rise there is potential for dangerous bank erosion and damage to levees.

Valley Creek in Custer County is flooding and has reached the levee area, but has not reached the top of the sandbags.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be cloudy tonight with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph and highs of 48 to 55 degrees. At night it will be partly cloudy with lows of 28 to 35 degrees and decreasing winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be partly sunny today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 46 to 55 degrees are expected with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 27 to 34 degrees and decreasing winds.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will see a chance of rain and snow in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible above 6,400 feet. Highs of 44 to 52 degrees are expected. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with a continued chance of snow and rain and lows of 25 to 32 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will see snow and rain today with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible at 5,900 feet. Highs of 41 to 51 degrees are expected. It’ll be mostly cloudy at night with a continued chance of snow and rain and an additional 2 inches of snow. Lows of 21 to 31 degrees are expected.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be mostly sunny with a slight chance or rain and snow in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 45 to 52 degrees are expected. It’ll be partly cloudy at night with a continued chance of rain and thunderstorms at night. Lows of 24 to 31 degrees.

ROAD REPORT:

No major road closures are in effect as of Saturday at 10 a.m.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are affected. Speed reductions are in force.

A section of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Butte Road and Anderson Road for bridge construction. A detour is in effect. Signs have been placed detailing the detour.

A traffic signal upgrade is underway at the State Street and Main Street intersection in Rigby. A temporary four-way stop condition is in effect until June 23.

Shoulder work is underway on Interstate 15 near Spencer between Sheep Station Road and Spencer Road. The right lane is closed and speed reductions are in effect. Construction should be complete by June 1.

