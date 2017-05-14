WEATHER & ROADS: Henrys Fork flood warning upgraded

Updated at 12:45 pm, May 14th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The weather looks to be warm and sunny for Sunday, April 14.

However, the nice weather may be short-lived. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday. A late spring storm system will bring winter-like weather to eastern Idaho during the middle of the week.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and between 3 and 6 inches of snow are possible in the higher elevations. The valleys will receive a mixture of rain and snow.

NWS reports there is also an increased danger of flooding starting today. A flood watch on the Henrys Fork of the Snake River was upgraded to a flood warning on Sunday afternoon.

FLOODING:

Flooding is imminent on the Henrys Fork. The river is measuring at 9.4 feet — nearly at flood stage of 9.5 feet. Minor flooding has already started and will continue throughout the day.

Minor flooding of farmland near the river will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of the Warm Slough Access also will be under water.

The Portneuf River is measuring at 10.1 feet, way above its flood stage. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks.

The water level is expected to remain at minor flood stage for at least the rest of the week. With moderate to heavy rain possible for much of next week, river rises are possible again after Tuesday.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is also rising. The river is measuring above flood stage at 8.7 feet. Minor flooding is occurring on rural roads and in fields and pasture land in the Pegram and Dingle area.

The Big Wood River near Hailey is expected to peak this weekend. On Friday, the river was already above flood stage at 6.9 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. If the river continues to rise there is potential for dangerous bank erosion and damage to levees.

The Salmon River in Lemhi County is receding, but still above flood stage at 7.5 feet. Minor flooding is occurring.

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today with highs of 54 to 61 degrees and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 34 to 41 degrees and sustained winds.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today with highs of 54 to 62 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 mph qare expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 33 to 40 degrees and increasing winds of 15 mph.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be sunny today with highs of 51 to 58 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with a chance of snow showers and lows of 32 to 39 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be mostly sunny today with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs of 48 to 58 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with a slight chance of snow showers and lows of 29 to 39 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be mostly sunny today with highs of 55 to 62 degrees. It’ll be cloudy at night with lows of 30 to 37 degrees.

ROAD REPORT:

No major road closures are in effect as of Sunday at 10 a.m.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are affected. Speed reductions are in force.

A section of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Butte Road and Anderson Road for bridge construction. A detour is in effect. Signs have been placed detailing the detour.

A traffic signal upgrade is underway at the State Street and Main Street intersection in Rigby. A temporary four-way stop condition is in effect until June 23.

Shoulder work is underway on Interstate 15 near Spencer between Sheep Station Road and Spencer Road. The right lane is closed and speed reductions are in effect. Construction should be complete by June 1.

