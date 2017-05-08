WEATHER & ROADS: Mostly sunny with possible thunderstorms

0

Updated at 9:22 am, May 8th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The majority of central and northern Idaho, and southern Montana are under flood warnings or advisories for Monday, May 8.

However, there are also a few flood warnings in eastern Idaho, but they cover relatively small areas.

The Portneuf River is rising quickly. The river is measuring at 10 feet, way above its flood stage. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, and moderate flooding is forecast.

Significant flooding of agricultural land is expected to occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is rising again. The river is measuring at flood stage at 7.5 feet. The water is rising and may exceed 8.6 feet by Friday. A flood warning has been issued and lowland flooding of fields and pasture land will occur in the Pegram area.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

ROAD REPORT:

No road major closures have been reported as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

A section of Idaho Highway 39 is closed between Butte Road and Anderson Road for bridge construction. A detour is in effect. Signs have been placed detailing the detour.

SEE THE ROAD CONDITIONS MAP HERE

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be mostly sunny today with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 62 to 70 degrees are expected with north winds of 10 to 15 mph.

It’ll be mostly clear at night with lows of 41 to 48 degrees and decreasing winds of 10 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Pocatello area will be mostly sunny today with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 60 to 70 degrees are expected with northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph.

It’ll be partly cloudy at night with lows of 41 to 48 degrees and sustained winds.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be partly sunny today with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 59 to 66 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with a chance of rain and lows of 35 to 44 degrees.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will be partly sunny with highs of 59 to 68 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear at night with lows of 38 to 45 degrees.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be partly sunny today with isolated rain showers in the morning and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs of 60 to 68 degrees are predicted. It’ll be mostly cloudy at night with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and lows of 38 to 46 degrees.

SEE THE NWS WEATHER MAP HERE