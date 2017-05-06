WEATHER & ROADS: More thunderstorms today

0

Updated at 9:58 am, May 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — They’ll be a mix of sun and clouds throughout eastern Idaho for Saturday, May 6. Thunderstorms are likely through the region today.

The Portneuf River is rising again. The river, which is still above flood stage, is measuring at 9.3 feet. Minor flooding is occurring along its banks, and the water level may rise slightly in the next couple days.

The Bear River in Bear Lake County is rising again. The river is measuring below flood stage at 6.8 feet, but the water is rising and may exceed 7.5 feet by Monday. A flood warning has been issued and lowland flooding of fields and pasture land may occur in the Pegram area.

A flood watch has been issued in northern Utah and a flood advisory has been issued in central and western Idaho. Snow melt and rain may cause already full streams and rivers to exceed their banks.

A high wind advisory also has been issued in northern Utah. South winds 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

ROAD REPORT:

No road major closures have been reported as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

ITD is working on a resurfacing project on Interstate 15. Eight miles between the Lava Beds near Blackfoot and the Bonneville County Line are reduced to one lane in both directions until mid-summer. Bridge construction work also is in progress, which has closed sections of the road. A detour is in operation.

Two miles of Idaho Highway 34 have been reduced to one lane for a repaving project between Henry Cutoff Road near Soda Springs and Wayon Loop Road. Construction will last through May 12.

Construction on northbound Interstate 15 between exit 72 (Chubbuck) and exit 80 (Fort Hall) has been reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance. Expect delays and reduced speed of 65 mph through May 12.

A portion of Interstate 84 has been reduced to one lane due to bridge construction. Approximately 10 miles between Exit 211 to U.S. Highway 30 near Burley to Exit 222 to Interstate 86 are effected. Speed reductions are in force.

SEE THE ROAD CONDITIONS MAP HERE

DAILY FORECAST:

Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg

The Upper Snake River Plain will be partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs of 71 to 81 degrees are expected with east winds of 10 mph, increasing to between 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

It’ll be cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows of 43 to 50 degrees are expected with east winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot

The Lower Snake River Plain will be partly sunny today with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs of 73 to 80 degrees are expected with south winds of 10 to 20 mph.

It’ll be cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms during the night. Lows of 42 to 49 degrees are expected with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph.

St. Anthony, Ashton, Island Park, Driggs and Victor

The Upper Snake Highlands will be partly sunny today with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the afternoon. Highs of 71 to 78 degrees are expected.

It’ll be cloudy at night with a continued chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, and small hail. Lows of 41 to 48 are expected.

Arco, Challis and Mackay

The Lost Rivers area will see scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning and widespread showers in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the afternoon. Highs of 65 to 75 degrees are expected.

Rain showers are expected during the night with a slight chance of thunderstorms. It’ll be breezy and some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail. Lows of 41 to 48 degrees are expected.

Henry, Soda Springs, Downey and Lava Hot Springs

The Caribou Highlands will be partly sunny today with isolated rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs of 72 to 79 degrees are expected. It’ll be cloudy at night with a continued chance of rain and thunderstorms and lows of 42 to 49 degrees.

SEE THE NWS WEATHER MAP HERE