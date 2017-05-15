Wheel falls off truck, causes crash on US 20 bridge over Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — A woman is receiving medical treatment after a crash Monday morning on a US 20 bridge over the Snake River in Idaho Falls.
The woman was driving west when it appears a wheel on her pickup truck fell off. Witnesses say she then crossed into eastbound traffic, hit the front of a semi truck and crashed into a concrete barrier.
Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Falls Fire Department were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m. Traffic was being diverted around the crash.
The condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown but she was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Magdala Louissaint, KPVI
