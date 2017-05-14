Young cancer survivor struck by lightning in Wyoming

Updated at 3:12 pm, May 14th, 2017 By: Matthew Seedorff, KTWO

CASPER, Wyoming — In remission from brain cancer, Savannah Boone and her Dad Joe, were driving from Indiana to Idaho. However, when they crossed the Wyoming border on Interstate 80, the clouds began to darken.

“We saw a lightning strike, and I said wow Dad that was close,” Savannah tells K2 News. “Will it hit us?”

Within minutes lightning struck their car, knocking out 3 tires, shattering windows, and deploying the airbags. The truck is likely to be a total loss, but miraculously neither of them were seriously hurt.

This article was originally published by CNN affiliate KTWO. It is used here with permission.