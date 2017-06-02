2-year-old Idaho boy found shivering in road with father passed out on couch nearby

Updated at 7:44 pm, June 12th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

HAYDEN — A 2-year-old child was found shivering cold without shoes and socks and police say his father was passed out on the couch at a nearby apartment.

Kootenai County Sheriff deputies were called to the 8600 block of Government Way around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a boy, dressed only in pajamas, walking along the road.

Deputies say he had “a dirty face, was shivering, cold to the touch, and not wearing socks or shoes in the 47 degree temperatures,” according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. The child had attempted to cross the street to see construction equipment that he described as “Tonka Trucks.”

The child’s father, 28-year-old Castulo P. Costilla, was sleeping in a nearby apartment with the front door open. Deputies woke him up and investigators say he told them that he’d been using methamphetamine and had been awake for two days. He said he had consumed heavy amounts of alcohol the night before and then smoked marijuana earlier in the morning before falling asleep.

Deputies located methamphetamine in the apartment next to several toys, according to a news release. They also discovered Costilla had previously been in possession of a handgun which he had stored loaded under a bed without the consent of the person who owned the apartment.

Costilla was arrested and charged with felony injury to child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription medication and possession of paraphernalia.

Costilla has two previous injury to child charges in 2011 and 2012. He also has numerous probation violation convictions, felony drug charges and an arrest in 2014 for domestic battery. Costilla has previous felony charges in California and Arizona.

The child has been released to other family members, according to deputies.