Crash involving teen at Pocatello intersection has neighbors calling for change

Updated at 9:19 pm, June 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Folks living in a Pocatello neighborhood are fed up with the number of car crashes that keep happening at Garfield Ave. and Carson St.

The latest occurred Monday evening when neighbors say a teenage boy driving a truck east on Carson ran a stop sign and hit a man in his 60s driving a Toyota pickup truck north on Garfield. The force of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn on its side.

“The driver crawled out of the broken window under his own power,” said witness Mark Fernau. “The only injuries were to the driver of the overturned truck who had some scrapes and bruising on his left arm.”

Fernau spoke to the teenage boy, who said he wasn’t paying attention when he ran the stop sign.

Pocatello Police responded to the scene and are investigating the wreck. Fernau said this isn’t the first time he’s seen a crash at this intersection and he, along with his neighbors, believe it should be a four-way stop.

“This intersection is horrible,” he said. “We need a stop sign here. My vehicle was actually side swiped in 2013 and the two houses south of me have had cars literally on their front porch.”

Fernau plans to contact city officials Tuesday to see if something can be done to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.