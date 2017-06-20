EastIdahoEclipse.com has everything you need to know about the eclipse

Weather Sponsor
1  Updated at 12:01 pm, June 20th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Two months from today we will turn our eyes to the skies and watch the beauty of a total solar eclipse from our own backyard.

Hundreds of thousands of people could be flocking to east Idaho for the rare event. Parties and events are being planned and meetings are in the works to make sure everyone is prepared for whatever happens on the ground Aug. 21.

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to launch EastIdahoEclipse.com – a website devoted to everything you need to know about the eclipse.

New content, including entertainment offerings, lodging options, viewing locations, watch parties and more, will be posted every day from now until Aug. 21.

You can find the link on the EastIdahoNews.com homepage as well as on our mobile app.

Check it out and let us know what you think!

Nate Eaton

