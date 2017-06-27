I.F. man arrested second time for allegedly enticing a child through the internet

Updated at 4:26 pm, June 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the State of Idaho Office of the Attorney General.

IDAHO FALLS — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man today for allegedly Enticing a Child through the Internet.

39-year-old Aron Thomas Anthony was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest. Anthony was arrested and charged with the same crime on May 18.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by the, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.