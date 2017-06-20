Fundraising campaign, vigil set for Pocatello siblings who died in car wreck

1

Updated at 1:31 pm, June 20th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — A vigil honoring the memory of a brother and sister who died in a head-on vehicle collision on Sunday has been scheduled for Wednesday. A GoFundMe.com campaign has also been established to help the siblings’ family.

The crash occurred on U.S. 30 near McCammon on Sunday afternoon. The collision claimed the lives of Pocatello siblings Eric, 15, and Lauren, 13, Neibaur, as well as Nampa resident Jay Lanningham, 70.

According to the Facebook event “Vigil for Eric & Lauren Neibaur,” a vigil honoring Eric and Lauren’s memory will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. It is being hosted by Set Free Youth (Pocatello Baptist Church) with support from Bannock Events.

Candles are being provided and the vigil is open to the public. Those wishing to participate are asked to meet at the Beach area. According to the Facebook event page, participants are also asked to come early so the vigil can begin promptly at 8 p.m.

A GoFundMe.com campaign has also been established to help the Neibaur family. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/3yd1geg. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $7,000 had been raised.

“These two in life were born close, lived close and went to God close,” the GoFundMe.com page reads. “The tragedy in and of itself is unfathomable, the process in which their loved ones are to deal with in preparation to begin grieving can be softened (never removed) by all of us joining in and pitching in financially for all expenses including traveling families.”

The story originally appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is posted here with permission.