Investigation ongoing into 2-year-old Preston boy’s death in hot car

Updated at 9:18 pm, June 30th, 2017 By: McKenzie Romero, KSL

ST. GEORGE, UT (KSL) — The investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy left in a hot car for at least six hours remains open as officials await autopsy results, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A funeral for Abraham Royal was held Thursday in the boy’s hometown of Preston, Idaho, according to his obituary.

Abraham was found deceased in the back seat of “a coach-style van” about 6:30 p.m. on June 24 in the Winchester Hills subdivision near St. George, the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement earlier this week.

Detectives said that based on interviews with witnesses and family members, the child had been in the car for at least six hours when he was found.

According to the sheriff’s office, several families from out of state were attending a family reunion when Abraham died. The reunion consisted of more than five families and 25 to 30 children, the sheriff’s office said.

The families had traveled to St. George using multiple vehicles. When they returned to the Winchester Hills area, the adults prepared “for a religious meeting” in St. George, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, it was believed Abraham had fallen asleep in the vehicle and did not get out, remaining there until after the adults had left.

When the adults returned, it was discovered that Abraham was missing, according to the sheriff’s office. A search began and the boy’s father found him in the van.

Investigators said the incident appears to be “a tragic accident.”

The death will be screened for potential charges by the Washington County Attorney’s Office as a matter of protocol, the sheriff’s office said. The status of the case was unknown Thursday.