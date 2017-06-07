Jefferson County employees under investigation for ‘verbal and physical harassment’ at lake

Updated at 2:03 pm, June 7th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — Two county employees working at Jefferson County Lake are being investigated by the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged incident of “verbal and physical harassment.”

Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com on Tuesday that his office has completed a report that was given to county commissioners last week detailing the investigation.

“One of my deputy prosecutors received a report from an employee at the lake concerning harassment by one or both employees,” Butikofer said. “We want to make sure our employees are safe and not in a hostile work environment, so we investigated the report.”

Butikofer said he could not release the names of the employees or their positions at the lake as the situation is a personnel matter. He would not elaborate on the alleged harassment but said county commissioners have had the report for several days and will decide how to proceed at the next commissioner meeting.

EastIdahoNews.com received multiple anonymous tips this week about the investigation.

When contacted by an EastIdahoNews.com reporter Monday, Jefferson County Commissioners Fred Martinez and Brian Farnsworth said they were unaware of any incident involving lake employees.

Nearly two hours later, Farnsworth called the reporter back and demanded to know how EastIdahoNews.com learned of the investigation. Farnsworth accused the reporter of lying to him but still maintained he knew nothing about any incident at the lake.

Butikofer said Tuesday all three commissioners were sent the investigative report “several days prior” to Monday.

Commissioner Scott Hancock said on Tuesday morning all three commissioners were aware of the incident.

“It would have been on the agenda for our Monday meeting, but because of how the days fell, it will be addressed next Monday,” Hancock told EastIdahoNews.com. “All three commissioners have received the same information that I have.”

Hancock described the incident at Jefferson County Lake as “horseplay that may have gone too far.” He said no employees had been placed on leave, and commissioners will decide Monday what actions to take.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com his office has not received any reports involving employees at the lake.

“To my knowledge, nothing of a criminal nature has been reported,” Anderson said.

Butikofer said the sheriff was not informed because the investigation is a personnel issue, not a criminal matter.

Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames denied any knowledge of the incident when contacted Wednesday.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Eames told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is the first I have heard of it.”

Commissioners will discuss the findings of the report during a closed-door session Monday.

If disciplinary action is taken, Commissioners will vote during a public portion of the meeting.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to follow this story.