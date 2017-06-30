Major traffic delays on I-15 from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls

3

Updated at 3:21 pm, June 30th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Drivers traveling northbound on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are experiencing major delays Friday afternoon.

One driver tells EastIdahoNews.com that traffic is at a standstill in multiple locations and he’s been waiting in the same spot for over 20 minutes.

An Idaho Transportation Department camera shows traffic conditions on northbound I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Friday afternoon. | ITD

No traffic accidents have been reported, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, but construction and holiday weekend travel could play a factor in the slow speeds.

Police have received reports that some people are driving in the median and shoulders of the interstate, which is illegal and should not be done.

Commuters are encouraged to use US 91 (the Old Highway) between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. As of 3:15 p.m., the ITD app states travel time is quicker on US 91 than I-15.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.