Man arrested at campground after pointing gun at boaters

Updated at 11:53 am, June 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

RIRIE RESERVOIR — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that occurred at the Juniper Campground at Ririe Reservoir on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the campground at around 7 p.m. and talked to a female victim and her husband who reported having a confrontation with a male at the boat ramp while they were attempting to load their boat.

The male, later identified as Chadley R. Davis, was reported to be blocking a portion of the ramp and became upset when the victim and her husband moved to the side to load their boat.

During this time the female victim and her child were inside their vehicle when Davis retrieved a handgun from the passenger side of his vehicle. The victim advised that Davis loaded a magazine into the gun and pointed it at her, at which point she began yelling for help and Davis put the gun away.

Deputies located Davis in the campground where he had been sleeping in a tent and found him to be in possession of a handgun. After interviewing Davis, deputies placed him under arrest for felony aggravated assault and he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in this incident.

Bond has yet to be assigned in this case. He is due in court Monday afternoon.