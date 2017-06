Semi-truck driver plows into light pole, causes delays at busy I.F. intersection

Updated at 7:36 am, June 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — The driver of a semi-truck hit a light pole at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Pancheri Dr. Tuesday morning.

Traffic in all directions is experiencing major delays and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

It’s unknown what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on this developing story.