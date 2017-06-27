Suspect in Blackfoot pursuit has run from police at least 4 other times

1

Updated at 11:08 am, June 27th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BLACKFOOT — The driver who allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit Monday was released from prison just weeks ago for similar crimes.

Wyatt Tripp, 21, and Emiliano Saiz, 20, were arrested Monday afternoon after the pursuit involving multiple police agencies covering nearly 30 miles.

The incident began when deputies attempted to stop Tripp’s vehicle after learning he and another occupant had allegedly stolen items from Walmart.

Tripp was driving the vehicle and authorities say he refused to stop while at times traveling over 100 mph. The pursuit eventually ended on Rodgers St. in Blackfoot.

Both Tripp and Saiz ran from the car on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Court records show this isn’t Tripp’s first encounter with the law.

On May 17, he was released from prison and placed on parole after serving two years on three felony charges: grand theft, eluding and possession of stolen property. He was sentenced to a seven year prison term with two years fixed time.

In February 2015, Tripp was involved in a pursuit with the Utah Highway Patrol. Due to safety concerns, that chase was called off and the next day he was seen in Franklin County, Idaho. Another pursuit ensued but Tripp escaped authorities.

The next day, a Bannock County Sheriff’s deputy saw Tripp on Interstate 15 near Inkom. A pursuit began and but was called off after several miles.

The following morning Tripp was again pursued by officers. He was eventually pinned between two deputies on a rural Bannock County road. Deputies broke out a window on the vehicle and deployed a Taser before taking Tripp into custody.

Tripp is currently wanted in connection to a stabbing in Chubbuck.

He is being held in the Bingham County Jail on felony charges of eluding police, two grand theft charges, misdemeanor obstructing and a Department of Correction warrant.

Saiz is also being held in the Bingham County Jail on a felony grand theft charge, felony bench warrant and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Both will make their first court appearance Tuesday.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland says despite other media reports, a vehicle was not stolen from Walmart in Blackfoot and Tripp and Saiz were the two men involved in the pursuit.