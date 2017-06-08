UPDATE: Teenage girl, two women hospitalized following Bonneville County crash

Updated at 3:40 pm, June 8th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. the Bonneville County Sheriff Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Fall Police Department responded to a two vehicle injury crash at the intersection of 15th E. and 49th S.

As deputies arrived, they found that a Red Volkswagen Beetle had been rear-ended by a Subaru station wagon.

Both vehicles were eastbound on 49th S. and the Volkswagen was stopped at the stop sign at 15th E. at the time of the collision.

A juvenile female driver of the Volkswagen and her adult female passenger were both injured – the passenger with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a female adult, was also injured and all three were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

No names are available at this time and the crash is still under investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — At least two people were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle injury crash around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 49th South and 15th East on the edge of Idaho Falls. Emergency crews and law enforcement from Idaho Falls and Bonneville County responded.

One of the vehicles involved, a sedan, went into a canal ditch and hit a fence as a result of the crash. The other vehicle, a grey car, had damage to the front.

Some of the passengers of the vehicles went to the hospital on their own.

The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with further details as they become available.