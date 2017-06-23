Weather Sponsor
Woman tracks her stolen car & the alleged thief is found parked outside the jail

Crime Watch

1  Updated at 3:32 pm, June 23rd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Tara Carson | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — The victim of a vehicle theft used her cell phone to track her car Friday morning and those actions led to the arrest of a woman.

Tara Carson, 25, was taken into custody Friday morning after police say she was found in a stolen car belonging to a friend.

Carson reconnected with the friend who lives in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the pair ran some errands and Carson visited the friend’s home.

On Thursday night, Carson told the victim that someone was picking her up but authorities claim Carson took the friend’s vehicle without her consent.

When the victim woke up Friday morning, she called police and remembered her cell phone had been left in the car.

The victim was able to track the location of the vehicle which was parked outside the Bonneville County Jail, according to investigators.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies found Carson was driving and she was arrested on a felony charge of theft by possession.

Carson will make her first court appearance Monday. She is being held without bond until then.

Stephan Rockefeller

