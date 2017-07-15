I-15 to close intermittently for Blue Angels air show

Updated at 10:45 am, July 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Transportation Department will close sections of Interstate 15 on July 20, 21, 22 and 23 for the Extreme Blue Thunder 2017 Idaho Falls Air Show.

On Thursday and Friday (July 20-21), I-15 will be closed between U.S. 20 (exit 119) and Roberts (exit 135) from noon to 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday (July 22-23), southbound I-15 will be closed between U.S. 20 (exit 119) and Roberts (exit 135) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Northbound I-15 will be closed between U.S. 20 (exit 119) and Roberts (exit 135) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, the I-15 northbound on-ramp at Broadway (exit 118) and off-ramp at U.S. 20 (exit 119) will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Detour routes will be clearly marked. For a map of the detour routes, visit 511.idaho.gov.

ITD will prohibit turning movements at some intersections on U.S. 20 (Broadway Street) between Old Butte Road and I-15 in Idaho Falls.

“ITD wants everyone to travel to and from the air show as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Ben Burke, ITD traffic engineer. “Please plan extra time, slow down, and pay attention to traffic-control personnel and signage.

“We encourage those not attending the air shows to avoid the area, if feasible, Thursday through Sunday (July 20-23),” Burke said.