8 candidates to be interviewed for new magistrate judge position

Updated at 8:40 am, July 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — The last session of the Idaho Legislature provided for a fourth magistrate judge to reside in Bonneville County. The newly appointed magistrate judge will take office on Oct. 1, 2017.

A magistrate judge hears probate matters, divorce proceedings, juvenile proceedings, initial felony proceedings through the preliminary hearing, criminal misdemeanors, infractions, civil cases when the amount in dispute does not exceed $10,000 and cases in Small Claims Court that is established for disputes of $5,000 or less.

Listed below is a short list of candidates who will be interviewed for the position on Friday, July 21:

Dave Johnson 9:15 a.m.

Steve Wetzel 9:40 a.m.

Jordan Crane 10:05 a.m.

Manual Murdoch 10:30 a.m.

Steve Boyce 11:05 a.m.

Tracy Gorman 11:30 a.m.

Lindsey Romankiw 11:55 a.m.

John Cutler 12:20 p.m.

The Magistrate Commission is chaired by Administrative Judge Joel E. Tingey, and members include the ten county Commission Chairmen (Bingham, Bonneville, Butte Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton), three mayors appointed by the Governor (presently Salmon, St. Anthony and Blackfoot), two attorneys appointed by the Idaho State Bar, two electors appointed by the Governor and a Magistrate Judge appointed by the Administrative Judge.

The meeting of the Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission will start at 9 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Bonneville County Courthouse in the Centennial courtroom. The public is invited to attend.