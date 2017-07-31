Ammon man arrested at Rexburg gas station on drug charges, outstanding warrants

0

Updated at 3:56 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — An Ammon man was arrested on a felony drug charge and outstanding warrants after Rexburg police received a tip Sunday afternoon.

Justin Hughes, 20, was taken into custody at the Maverik gas station on West Main Street.

Police were called to the gas station and found non-prescribed hydrocodone in Hughes’ vehicle, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

Investigators learned Hughes was wanted on a felony bench burglary warrant in Bannock County and a battery and telephone harassment warrant in Fremont County.

Hughes appeared in Madison County court Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $35,000.