Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Ammon man arrested at Rexburg gas station on drug charges, outstanding warrants

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 3:56 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Justin Bradley Hughes

REXBURG — An Ammon man was arrested on a felony drug charge and outstanding warrants after Rexburg police received a tip Sunday afternoon.

Justin Hughes, 20, was taken into custody at the Maverik gas station on West Main Street.

Police were called to the gas station and found non-prescribed hydrocodone in Hughes’ vehicle, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

Investigators learned Hughes was wanted on a felony bench burglary warrant in Bannock County and a battery and telephone harassment warrant in Fremont County.

Hughes appeared in Madison County court Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $35,000.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Multiple animal cruelty citations issued at Targhee Fest

22 Jul 2017

Scott Stuntz, Teton Valley News

Crash involving bees closes Blackfoot highway

31 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide in southern Idaho

26 Jul 2017

Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

Colorado father arrested in connection with 2012 killing of 13-year-old son

23 Jul 2017

Paul LeBlanc and Joe Sutton, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 