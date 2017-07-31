Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

National

0  Updated at 1:15 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, two sources tell CNN.

It’s the latest high-profile departure from the Trump White House. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus resigned at the end of last week, replaced by John Kelly, whose first day is Monday.

A White House official said Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed from his new role as the communications director because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.

Scaramucci, a colorful and controversial figure, was brought on during the latest in a long list of White House shake ups that have rocked imbued the presidency with a sense of chaos.

Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.

His departure comes days after Scaramucci unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

San Antonio driver says he didn’t know immigrants were in truck

24 Jul 2017

Holly Yan and Jason Morris, CNN

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, resigns

21 Jul 2017

Jeremy Diamond, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Trump to reinstate US military ban on transgender people

26 Jul 2017

Jeremy Diamond, CNN

This credit card offers great rewards … if you spend $7,500

23 Jul 2017

Anna Bahney, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 