UPDATE: Burning barn causes $20,000 in damages

Updated at 6:26 pm, July 19th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department

On July 19, 2017 at 5:38 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 11484 South 1st East for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a rural barn to be fully involved in fire. There was heavy flame impingement upon the single wide trailer, which was immediately adjacent to the barn. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the barn with minor damage to the trailer.

There were no injuries. The trailer was a vacant structure that had been vacant for the last couple of years. The barn was a total loss. No animals were injured.

Fifteen crew members responded, including Engine 4, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Ambulance 7, Ambulance 2, Tender 4, Tender 2, Battalion Chief 1 and Chief 4.

The estimated damage is $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A barn is burning near Idaho Falls.

Firefighters were called to the structure on South First East and 113 South north of Taylor Park around 6 p.m. The barn is near a vacant trailer home, but so far the fire has not spread to the trailer.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department have responded.

Fire officials say the flames reached a height of 4 to 5 feet.

The surrounding area is closed to traffic.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

