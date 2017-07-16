Blackfoot man killed, woman and 5-year-old girl injured in rollover

Updated at 12:11 pm, July 16th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

SPRINGFIELD — A Blackfoot man died and two others, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Bingham County on Tuesday.

Alvin Neal, 57, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer on Highway 39 near Springfield at approximately 11:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off the side of the road and rolled over.

Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neal’s two passengers, 52-year-old Roberta Johnson of Blackfoot and a 5-year-old girl, were injured in the crash.

Johnson was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. According to her daughter, Krista Beesley, she suffered extensive injuries in the crash and is still in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Beesley said Johnson’s injuries included a broken sternum, injuries to her back, a broken heel and a broken right tibia. She also broke all of the ribs on her right side.

The 5-year-old girl, who is Beesley’s daughter, was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance after the crash. The child sustained minor scrapes and bruises in the wreck.

Beesley said that her daughter was in the back seat when the crash occurred. Luckily, when the Trailblazer rolled over, Beesley said the seat folded on top of the girl, cushioning her from the wreck’s impact.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.