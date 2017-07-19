Video: Blue Angels land in Idaho Falls

Updated at 7:47 pm, July 19th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Blue Angels made a dramatic touchdown in Idaho Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team arrived for the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules support plane, also known as Fat Albert, landed at the Aero Mark hanger first. It was followed by the Blue Angels jets shortly after.

The U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules support plane, also known as Fat Albert | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Other events will take place before the main show. A doughnuts with the pilots event at the Museum of Idaho at 8:30 a.m. of Friday. The event is open to the public, and there will be a ticket giveaway for the air show.

A veterans show will take place on Friday as well, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The event is free for all veterans as well as one guest who must be 18 years or older.

Fat Albert coming in for a landing. | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Followed by that will be a special dress rehearsal showing of U.S. Navy Blue Angel’s precision flying team with other world-class aerial performers from noon to 4 p.m. according to a city news release. Veterans and their guests will be able to view the dress rehearsal, which will not be open to the general public.

A Blue Angels jet about to land. | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho Falls Air Show will be held at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The show will feature military and industry performers including the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Heritage Flight Team. Click here for more information.

Blue Angels jets | Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com