BYU-Idaho Education Week returns later this month

July 19th, 2017

REXBURG – The annual Education Week at Brigham Young University-Idaho will take place this year from Thursday, July 27, to Saturday, July 29.

BYU-Idaho has chosen a diverse group of teachers from the university as well as from nearby schools stretching to the surrounding states. More than 50 have been chosen and will teach an assortment of religious and general classes.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to campus for Education Week again this year,” said Brett Sampson, director of university public affairs in a news release. “We have so many great teachers and such a spectrum of topics and activities this year. Whether you come on your own, with friends, or with your family, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to be uplifted and strengthened.”

Once again, children from the age of 6 to 17 have the opportunity to participate in age-specific classes and activities. BYU-Idaho students will provide learning experiences for the age groups of 6 to 11, 12 to 13, 14 to 15, and 16 to 17. The youth program has filled all available spots because of high interest and demand. Parents who need it can bring children 5 and under with them with no extra charge.

The guests speakers include the author Gerald N. Lund, Vice President of Student Life Amy LaBaugh, author and speaker Mary Ellen Edmunds, and Curtis Castillow of the Department of Religious Education.

The Center Stage concerts will be preformed by Ultimi and Mercy River. Ultimi will preform and Thursday night. The performance will include inspirational, popular operatic, and Broadway music. Mercy River will preform on Friday night. Whitney Permann, Brooke Stone, and Sonni Muller make up the vocal group. The public can purchase tickets for these events, however Education week participants will get a discount.

Early enrollment for Education week is 35$. The discount is available until July 21.

For more information about schedule, teachers, registration and more, click here.