Car bursts into flames on Rigby road

Updated at 9:28 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department and firefighters were called to a fire Sunday night when a car burst into flames around 8:50 p.m.

The incident happened along 4000 East and 200 North.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said she saw flames in the distance and drove to the burning car to make sure everyone was ok.

“A lady on her back porch said the driver ran off after his dog,” the witness tells EastIdahoNews.com. “A policeman showed up and we saw the owner of the car walking back to the vehicle. He was really distraught that he couldn’t find his dog.”

Nobody else was in the vehicle and authorities are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

More information is expected to be released Monday.