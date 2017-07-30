Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Car bursts into flames on Rigby road

Rigby

0  Updated at 9:28 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Courtesy photos

RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department and firefighters were called to a fire Sunday night when a car burst into flames around 8:50 p.m.

The incident happened along 4000 East and 200 North.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said she saw flames in the distance and drove to the burning car to make sure everyone was ok.

“A lady on her back porch said the driver ran off after his dog,” the witness tells EastIdahoNews.com. “A policeman showed up and we saw the owner of the car walking back to the vehicle. He was really distraught that he couldn’t find his dog.”

Nobody else was in the vehicle and authorities are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Pocatello Police Chief: Officer misspoke in video, charges will not be dropped

24 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Good Question: Who is ‘Not Bob Marley’?

21 Jul 2017

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

Teton Valley espresso stand adds restaurant, ice cream to expanding business

29 Jul 2017

Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News

New Bonneville County Magistrate Judge announced

24 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 