Car bursts into flame on U.S. 20

0

Updated at 9:43 am, July 21st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

RIGBY — A red car caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames on southbound U.S. Highway 20 on Friday morning.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near the County Line Exit in Bonneville County.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS and Idaho State Police responded to the fire. The blaze was mostly put out by 9:30 a.m.

Both lanes were briefly blocked to traffic.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com a female driver got out of the car before it burst into flames.

No one was injured.

It is unclear what started the fire in the car.

Courtesy Amber Graeber

Courtesy Misty Kemptonr