UPDATE: 4 dead after plane crash closes I-15 northbound in northern Utah

Updated at 1:44 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

RIVERDALE, Utah — Four people are reported dead after a small plane crashed onto I-15 in Riverdale on Wednesday, snarling freeway traffic.

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash shortly before 1 p.m. The department said four casualties have been reported in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the Beech A36 Bonanza took off from Ogden-Hinckley Airport, then crashed a half-mile away for unknown reasons.

All northbound lanes were closed, and southbound traffic was down to two lanes as crews responded, police said, warning that significant delays are expected throughout the afternoon.

April Demetropolis, of Salt Lake City, was driving to work in Ogden when the plane crashed so close to her car that she felt the reverberation of its impact and heat from a large explosion.

“Out of nowhere from the east side, a plane came swooping in and just nose-dived into the middle of the freeway,” Demetropolis said. “It exploded. The flames engulfed the entire street.”

The plane missed passing cars on the freeway, Demetropolis said. Nearby drivers pulled to the side and immediately rushed to help.

“The kid in front of me … he pulled over in front of me as I pulled over further behind him, he jumped and ran, and he was already on his cellphone,” Demetropolis said.

Demetropolis was among numerous witnesses who called 911, then stayed to provide statements to law enforcement.

“It was full force. It didn’t look like anyone trying to slow down or anything. It was just a full nose dive straight into the ground,” she said.

