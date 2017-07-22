Weather Sponsor
Closure lifted on Yellowstone Lake as crews continue to battle fire

Montana

Updated at 7:16 pm, July 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming – The closure that was announced this morning has been lifted on Yellowstone Lake.

Air Operations staff on the June Fire informed the park this evening that they do not intend to use the lake as a water source and are releasing the water scooping planes from the incident tonight.

The planes were not used in the park today.

Crews are working to suppress the 2,000-acre fire, which is located about 13 miles from Yellowstone’s East Entrance. The fire was threatening approximately 200 structures and residences as of Saturday morning.

The fire was reported Tuesday, July 18, in the June Creek drainage of Shoshone National Forest.

