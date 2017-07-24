Country station offers concert wristbands in exchange for toy donation

Updated at 5:23 pm, July 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local country music station is celebrating Christmas in July by giving away concert wristbands in exchange for a donation to Toys for Tots.

The Hawk 105.5/105.9 launched ‘Toys for Tickets’ Monday. Listeners can drop off a new unwrapped toy at the station during business hours in exchange for a free pair of 3-day wristbands, worth over $300, to the Mountain Home Country Music Festival happening July 28, 29 and 30.

“We are always looking for ways to help our favorite causes and charities,” Hawk program director Don Jarrett said. “We got a bunch of last minute wristbands for The Mountain Home Country Music Festival and a short time to give them away. Our afternoon guy, Cory Daniels, suggested we do something for the community or a charity so this seemed like the perfect thing to do.”

Over 12 country stars, including Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge, are set to perform at the outdoor festival. The wristbands allow recipients to attend all of the concerts.

“We get to make a lot of listeners happy and get a head start on Toys For Tots with the Marines,” Jarrett said. “It’s a win-win situation. And it does feel like Christmas in July!”

New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Hawk studios at 400 W. Sunnyside Rd. between 8-5. One pair of wristbands will be given per person 18 or older while supplies last.

The promotion will run until Wednesday or until wristbands are gone. Click here for more information.