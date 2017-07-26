Weather Sponsor
Crash causes fire on I-15 in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:54 am, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Craig Fillmore

IDAHO FALLS — A crash involving two semi trucks and a horse trailer resulted in a large fire on Interstate 15 on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on northbound I-15 near Exit 118 to Broadway in Idaho Falls at about 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Falls EMS and local law enforcement responded to the fire and the blaze was mostly extinguished by noon.

It is unclear what caused the crash or the blaze at this time.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Authorities say traffic is blocked and there will be delays.

Nate Sunderland

