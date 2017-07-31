Weather Sponsor
Crash involving bees closes Blackfoot highway

Updated at 4:37 pm, July 31st, 2017
BLACKFOOT — U.S. Highway 26 is closed after two semi-trucks crashed near 1200 West Monday afternoon.

One of the trucks was carrying beehives but most of them were empty, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.

“One of the trucks rear-ended the other and we’re currently working on getting the crash cleaned up,” Rowland says.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed until the wreck is cleared. Commuters are asked to use alternative routes.

