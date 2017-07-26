Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Deputies investigating situation involving possible gunshots

Local

0  Updated at 8:42 am, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Carson St. Wednesday morning. | Photos: Nate Sunderland

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that may have involved gunshots Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a domestic situation on on the 100 block of Carson St. When they arrived, Sgt. Bryan Lovell says they heard what they thought were gunshots.

Multiple deputies canvassed the area and are speaking with witnesses. Nobody has reported being injured by gunfire.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will post new details as we receive them.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

The east Idaho city with the ‘worst flag in America’ now has a new one

24 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local deputy named National School Resource Officer of the Year

25 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Soda Springs resident catches record-breaking 57-pound trout in Utah

22 Jul 2017

Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal

SCHIESS: The Osprey — the fish hawk and thief

23 Jul 2017

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

Images in the news
Related Stories
 