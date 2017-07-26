Deputies investigating situation involving possible gunshots

Updated at 8:42 am, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that may have involved gunshots Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a domestic situation on on the 100 block of Carson St. When they arrived, Sgt. Bryan Lovell says they heard what they thought were gunshots.

Multiple deputies canvassed the area and are speaking with witnesses. Nobody has reported being injured by gunfire.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will post new details as we receive them.