Driver of pickup truck slams into semi hauling grain

Updated at 5:13 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

ASHTON — The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a semi truck hauling grain on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes along the area known as the Ashton Hill. Grain spilled and covered several hundred yards of the highway.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.

The front of the pickup truck received major damage and investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Drivers experienced slight traffic delays but the grain was cleaned up by 4 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck, who may have been intoxicated, was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital by ambulance. He was not under arrest and left the hospital on his own will before being treated, according to Rexburg Police Lt. Corey Foster. He was later located by law enforcement on North 2nd East.

The man was taken back to the hospital where he is being evaluated.